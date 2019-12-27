KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 22,200 UP 200
DaeduckElec 10,550 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 3,890 DN 170
HtlShilla 87,300 UP 3,500
Hanmi Science 36,800 DN 1,450
SamsungElecMech 125,500 UP 2,500
Hanssem 62,500 DN 300
KSOE 126,500 UP 2,000
Hanwha Chem 18,850 0
OCI 62,700 UP 900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 53,700 DN 800
KorZinc 425,500 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,190 UP 160
SYC 50,100 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 45,750 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 32,550 UP 800
S-Oil 96,100 UP 900
LG Innotek 140,000 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 228,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 48,250 DN 950
KumhoPetrochem 78,000 0
Mobis 257,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 34,900 UP 500
HDC HOLDINGS 11,000 DN 50
S-1 94,500 DN 500
Hanchem 107,500 UP 1,500
DWS 29,550 UP 50
UNID 46,350 DN 700
KEPCO 27,750 UP 100
SamsungSecu 39,100 DN 500
SKTelecom 237,500 DN 7,000
S&T MOTIV 42,300 DN 700
HyundaiElev 68,600 UP 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,350 DN 50
Hanon Systems 11,250 DN 150
SK 262,500 0
DAEKYO 6,090 DN 120
GKL 19,200 DN 550
Handsome 30,750 DN 450
WJ COWAY 91,900 DN 200
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over expanded Central Military Commission meeting of Workers' Party
(2nd LD) Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo agree to accelerate trilateral FTA talks
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
N.K. may consider timing of nuclear talks amid uncertainty in U.S. politics: source
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
S. Korea voices regrets over Tokyo official's interruption during Moon's summit remarks
(LEAD) No Christmas gift from N. Korea, but situation far from over