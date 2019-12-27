KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 134,000 DN 2,500
IBK 11,900 DN 600
KorElecTerm 42,200 UP 450
NamhaeChem 8,150 DN 80
DONGSUH 17,550 DN 800
BGF 5,600 UP 20
SamsungEng 19,250 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 4,550 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 38,550 DN 1,100
CheilWorldwide 24,300 DN 550
KT 26,700 DN 700
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL213000 UP3500
LG Uplus 14,100 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,400 DN 2,200
KT&G 94,300 DN 3,300
DHICO 5,740 UP 50
LG Display 16,350 UP 500
Kangwonland 29,650 DN 950
NAVER 183,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 153,500 UP 5,500
NCsoft 541,000 UP 4,000
DSME 27,900 UP 500
DSINFRA 5,470 0
DWEC 4,695 UP 120
Donga ST 117,000 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,850 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 250,000 UP 7,000
DongwonF&B 225,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 39,250 DN 1,000
LGH&H 1,258,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 310,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO E&C 20,250 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,200 DN 800
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,250 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,700 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 71,800 UP 500
Celltrion 184,000 UP 3,000
Huchems 21,300 DN 1,150
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over expanded Central Military Commission meeting of Workers' Party
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo agree to accelerate trilateral FTA talks
-
5
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
-
2
N.K. may consider timing of nuclear talks amid uncertainty in U.S. politics: source
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
4
S. Korea voices regrets over Tokyo official's interruption during Moon's summit remarks
-
5
(LEAD) No Christmas gift from N. Korea, but situation far from over