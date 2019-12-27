LOTTE SHOPPING 134,000 DN 2,500

IBK 11,900 DN 600

KorElecTerm 42,200 UP 450

NamhaeChem 8,150 DN 80

DONGSUH 17,550 DN 800

BGF 5,600 UP 20

SamsungEng 19,250 UP 300

SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 UP 2,500

PanOcean 4,550 UP 50

SAMSUNG CARD 38,550 DN 1,100

CheilWorldwide 24,300 DN 550

KT 26,700 DN 700

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL213000 UP3500

LG Uplus 14,100 DN 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 74,400 DN 2,200

KT&G 94,300 DN 3,300

DHICO 5,740 UP 50

LG Display 16,350 UP 500

Kangwonland 29,650 DN 950

NAVER 183,500 UP 3,000

Kakao 153,500 UP 5,500

NCsoft 541,000 UP 4,000

DSME 27,900 UP 500

DSINFRA 5,470 0

DWEC 4,695 UP 120

Donga ST 117,000 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,850 DN 450

CJ CheilJedang 250,000 UP 7,000

DongwonF&B 225,500 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 39,250 DN 1,000

LGH&H 1,258,000 UP 1,000

LGCHEM 310,500 UP 2,500

KEPCO E&C 20,250 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,200 DN 800

HALLA HOLDINGS 45,250 DN 1,700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,700 UP 50

LGELECTRONICS 71,800 UP 500

Celltrion 184,000 UP 3,000

Huchems 21,300 DN 1,150

DAEWOONG PHARM 135,500 UP 1,500

(MORE)