HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,700 DN 100

KIH 72,400 DN 800

LOTTE Himart 30,800 DN 1,050

GS 52,200 DN 1,000

CJ CGV 33,950 UP 150

HYUNDAILIVART 13,400 0

LIG Nex1 31,150 DN 200

FILA KOREA 53,800 UP 1,200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 144,500 DN 3,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,500 DN 1,150

HANWHA LIFE 2,350 DN 20

AMOREPACIFIC 195,000 DN 1,500

LF 18,200 DN 450

FOOSUNG 8,110 UP 140

JW HOLDINGS 6,260 0

SK Innovation 151,000 DN 4,000

POONGSAN 23,900 UP 150

KBFinancialGroup 48,050 DN 1,350

Hansae 17,300 DN 200

LG HAUSYS 54,700 DN 600

Youngone Corp 33,950 UP 150

KOLON IND 49,150 DN 350

BNK Financial Group 7,620 DN 150

emart 126,500 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 50 DN700

KOLMAR KOREA 47,000 UP 300

CUCKOO 105,500 DN 1,000

COSMAX 78,800 UP 400

MANDO 34,700 0

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 429,500 UP 16,000

INNOCEAN 69,400 DN 700

Doosan Bobcat 35,150 DN 350

Netmarble 90,200 DN 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S343000 DN17000

ORION 106,000 0

BGF Retail 168,500 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 63,000 UP 800

HDC-OP 25,750 DN 250

HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,300 UP 100

WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 DN 600

