KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,700 DN 100
KIH 72,400 DN 800
LOTTE Himart 30,800 DN 1,050
GS 52,200 DN 1,000
CJ CGV 33,950 UP 150
HYUNDAILIVART 13,400 0
LIG Nex1 31,150 DN 200
FILA KOREA 53,800 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 144,500 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,500 DN 1,150
HANWHA LIFE 2,350 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 195,000 DN 1,500
LF 18,200 DN 450
FOOSUNG 8,110 UP 140
JW HOLDINGS 6,260 0
SK Innovation 151,000 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 23,900 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 48,050 DN 1,350
Hansae 17,300 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 54,700 DN 600
Youngone Corp 33,950 UP 150
KOLON IND 49,150 DN 350
BNK Financial Group 7,620 DN 150
emart 126,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 50 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 47,000 UP 300
CUCKOO 105,500 DN 1,000
COSMAX 78,800 UP 400
MANDO 34,700 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 429,500 UP 16,000
INNOCEAN 69,400 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 35,150 DN 350
Netmarble 90,200 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S343000 DN17000
ORION 106,000 0
BGF Retail 168,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 63,000 UP 800
HDC-OP 25,750 DN 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,300 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 DN 600
