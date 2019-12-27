Seoul stocks close higher on Wall Street rally
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher Friday as investors' sentiment was buoyed after the U.S. stock market set another record high overnight on the progress in a trade deal between Washington and Beijing. The South Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.28 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish at 2,204.21. Trade volume was high at 482 million shares worth 5.35 trillion won (US$4.6 billion), with losers outpacing gainers 434 to 416.
It rebounded back to the psychologically significant 2,200 threshold after falling below the mark in the two previous sessions.
After opening lower on the ex-dividend date, in which investors become eligible to win year-end dividends even after offloading shares, the index later jumped back, led mostly by tech shares.
Overnight, the U.S. stock market also set another record, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq finishing above the 9,000-point threshold for the first time since the market opened in 1971.
"The KOSPI bounced back to the 2,200 level on the back of the trade deal between Washington and Beijing, along with the improved U.S. consumer data," said Lee Kyung-min, a researcher at Daishin Securities Co.
Analysts, however, said the growth was partially limited as investors took a breather after the South Korean market has been gradually expanding for around a month.
Foreigners bought a net 64 billion won worth of local stocks, and individual investors scooped up a net 189 billion won. Institutions sold more shares than they bought at 276 billion won.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 1.99 percent to 56,500 won, and SK hynix grew 1.27 percent to 96,000 won on the outlook that the global demand of chips will increase next year led by data centers.
Home appliances giant LG Electronics also advanced 0.7 percent to 71,800 won, and LG Display climbed 3.15 percent to 16,350 won. Samsung SDI shot up 4.72 percent to 233,000 won.
Naver, South Korea's top online portal operator, advanced 1.66 percent to 183,500 won, and Kakao, the leading mobile messenger operator, rose 3.72 percent to 153,500 won.
Pharmaceutical firms traded mixed, with Samsung BioLogics rising 3.87 percent to 429,500 won, while Hanmi Pharmaceutical lost 4.32 percent to 288,000 won. Celltrion gained 1.66 percent to 184,000 won.
Financial shares lost ground, with Shinhan Financial falling 3.61 percent to 44,100 won and KB Financial dropping 2.73 percent to 48,050 won. Samsung Life Insurance decreased 2.87 percent to 74,400 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,161.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.30 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over expanded Central Military Commission meeting of Workers' Party
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo agree to accelerate trilateral FTA talks
-
5
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
N. Korea may launch 'maximum gray-zone' provocations for U.S. concessions in 2020: expert
-
2
N.K. may consider timing of nuclear talks amid uncertainty in U.S. politics: source
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. flies spy planes again over Korean Peninsula amid concerns over N.K. provocations
-
4
S. Korea voices regrets over Tokyo official's interruption during Moon's summit remarks
-
5
(LEAD) No Christmas gift from N. Korea, but situation far from over