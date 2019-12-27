Ex-World Cup hero Seol Ki-hyeon determined to coach club back to top competition
CHANGWON, South Korea, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Former South Korean World Cup hero Seol Ki-hyeon will begin his club head coaching career with the second-division outfit Gyeongnam FC.
And he doesn't plan on staying in the second-tier K League 2 for long.
In his introductory press conference Friday, Seol, 40, said his primary goal is to get Gyeongnam promoted to the K League 1 for the 2021 season.
Gyeongnam were the darlings of the K League 1 in 2018, finishing in second place to many people's surprise, but they have been relegated back to the K League 2. In 2019, they finished in 11th place among 12 K League 1 teams and then lost in the promotion-relegation playoff to Busan IPark.
Kim Jong-boo resigned as Gyeongnam boss Thursday, and in came Seol, who had previously been head coach for a Seoul university team and an assistant coach on the South Korean men's national team. Most recently, Seol was in the front office for the K League 1 club Seongnam FC as the head of their performance improvement department.
"I received many different offers, but I chose Gyeongnam FC because I'd been impressed with this club's performance under coach Kim Jong-boo," Seol said at his presser at Changwon Football Center in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. "Though I'll begin in the K League 2, I knew Gyeongnam FC have the potential (to be better)."
Seol said he's looking forward to an "interesting" season in the K League 2 in 2020.
"I think we'll see a lot of fun and intriguing matches next year," he said. "I'll try to post the best results possible."
Seol is best known for scoring an 88th-minute equalizer against Italy in the round of 16 at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by South Korea and Japan. It set the stage for a dramatic, 2-1 extra-time victory for South Korea, which went on to reach the semifinals. Seol later called it the biggest goal of his career.
His club playing career took him through Belgium, England and Saudi Arabia, and the final stop in the K League.
Another 2002 World Cup star, Kim Nam-il, was named Seongnam FC head coach earlier this week. Other members of the upstart squad are coaching across the K League, and Seol said he was looking forward to coaching battles against them.
"We're going to be a difficult team for our opponents to handle," Seol said. "But I am not going to talk about my coaching style here because it's a trade secret. What I can tell you is I'll try to get my players to buy into my strategies and tactics. I'll try to make it fun for both my players and fans."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
