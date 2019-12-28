Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:17 December 28, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-4 Cloudy 30

Incheon 07/-2 Sunny 30

Suwon 06/-4 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 07/-3 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 08/-3 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 05/-6 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 09/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/-1 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 10/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeju 12/06 Sunny 20

Daegu 08/-2 Sunny 10

Busan 10/00 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!