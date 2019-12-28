Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:17 December 28, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-4 Cloudy 30
Incheon 07/-2 Sunny 30
Suwon 06/-4 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 07/-3 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 08/-3 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 05/-6 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 09/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-1 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 10/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeju 12/06 Sunny 20
Daegu 08/-2 Sunny 10
Busan 10/00 Sunny 0
