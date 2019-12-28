Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 09:28 December 28, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Proportional representation linked to votes on political parties to be adopted from next year's general elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Election bill passes through parliament's general session amid partisan rows (Kookmin Daily)
-- New 'election rule' passes through National Assembly despite protest by main opposition party (Donga llbo)
-- Ruling party railroads election law (Segye Times)
-- Election law railroaded without main opposition party (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Election law passes through National Assembly amid chaotic partisan rows (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea opens up new chapter in politics, putting behind two-party system (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Rule of game' changes ahead of general elections (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party railroads election law (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't passes guidelines that allow intervention in National Pension Service (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Election reform bill finally passed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- New election bill passed amid clashes (Korea Times)
