(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 28)
Shutdown of nuclear reactor
Decision leaves room to be desired in many ways
The nation's atomic industrial regulator has decided to shut down the Wolsung-1 nuclear reactor for good. The seven-member Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Tuesday approved 5-2 the permanent closure of the reactor in Gyeongju, some 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The Wolsung-1, which began commercial operation in 1983, has become the second reactor to go into the shutdown process, following Kori-1 in 2007.
The decision was fully expected under the incumbent government, which had pledged to denuclearize the nation's energy mix. In pursuing a nuclear-free energy policy, the Moon Jae-in administration put forth two principles ― no building of new nuclear power stations and no prolonging the operation of existing ones after their service life has expired. According to the policy, the Moon administration decided to nullify the previous government's plan to build six new reactors and extend the operational license of the 14 worn-out plants, reducing the number of nuclear power stations from the current 24 to 14 by 2038.
The preliminary decision to shut down the Wolsung-1 reactor, however, resulted in a fierce debate on nuclear energy. The plant's service life expired in 2012, but the regulatory commission decided to extend it by 10 years, provided it supplements safety equipment. Its operator, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP), poured 560 billion won ($482 million) in taxpayer money into beefing up its security system. It is incomprehensible that the commission, which initially took issue with safety issues, is now citing the plant's lack of commercial viability as the reason for closure.
KHNP might have few other options but to move toward shutting down the Wolsung-1 plant after the government had decided so at a Cabinet meeting. It is still questionable whether the government had to make its decision so hurriedly because the reactor is supposed to end its service in 2022 at the latest. The plant can still operate during peak demand seasons for a few more years. All this explains why people feel sorry for the lack of flexibility in the government's way of handling critical industrial issues.
