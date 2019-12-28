Newest Blue Jay Ryu Hyun-jin brought No. 99 back to Canada: agent

"You have young players from baseball royalty. They've been raised in clubhouses, and they have the skill level that allows them to be considered differently than other young players that arrive in the majors," Boras said of Guerrero Jr. and his mates. "They're going to have a dramatic impact on the franchise. Being in situations where the game is on the line... those situations develop players a lot quicker and allow them to play at playoff-level caliber much earlier in their career. We expect the royal youth of Toronto to continue to grow."

