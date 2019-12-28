Today in Korean history
Dec. 29
1967 -- Mount Jiri is designated as South Korea's first national park.
1980 -- South Korea and Libya establish ambassador-level relations.
1991 -- The Dongyang Daily News, a daily in South Korea's North Chungcheong Province, is founded.
2007 -- North and South Korea agree to conduct a field study on establishing a joint economic district in the North's port city of Haeju.
2010 -- The chief of Shinhan Bank, South Korea's second-largest lender, offers to resign after state prosecutors indict him on charges of embezzling company funds.
2011 -- North Korean officials pledge allegiance to their new leader Kim Jong-un as they formally announce the opening of his era in a solemn memorial service for Kim's late father, Kim Jong-il.
2011 -- The National Assembly approves a bill that protects North Korean residents' rights to inherit assets from family members living in South Korea but also strictly limits the transfer of those assets out of the South.
