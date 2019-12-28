Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Former S. Korean head coach to lead Indonesian national football teams

BOGOR, Indonesia, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- Former South Korean national football team head coach Shin Tae-yong on Saturday signed a four-year contract with Indonesia's national football association.

Under the deal inked at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor, Shin will lead Indonesia's senior national football team as well as the country's under-20 and the under-23 national teams for four years, beginning 2020, according to the Football Association of Indonesia.

Shin said he will help the Indonesian national football teams move forward step by step, saying that the low rankings of the Indonesian national football teams are not a big problem.

Shin, who served as the head coach for South Korea's under-20 football team, led the country's senior national football team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. South Korea failed to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup.

New Indonesian national football team head coach Shin Tae-yong (2nd from R) holds his uniform in a ceremony at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor, Indonesia on Dec. 28, 2019. (Yonhap)


