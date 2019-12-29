S. Korea to expand AI-related investment in 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science ministry said Sunday that it will inject 76.1 billion won (US$65.6 million) into its artificial intelligence (AI) hub program in 2020 as part of an ongoing effort to bolster the country's competitiveness in the sector.
The reading marks a more than two-fold increase from 31 billion won allocated for this year and more than an eight-fold surge compared with 9.2 billion won spent in 2018 when Seoul launched the endeavor.
The ministry's AI hub is an open portal that can be used by small and medium enterprises, tech venture firms, laboratories and schools to download AI-related data and other application resources.
The ministry said that in the new year about 60 million forms of education and training data will be made available to users, with the information provided reflecting the latest market demand. This is a two-fold increase from 2019, with emphasis placed on video data and content.
More details about the hub program will be made public in January, it said.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
