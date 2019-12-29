N. Korea holds first-day session of key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held the first-day session of a previously announced meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Saturday to discuss "important policy issues for new victory in our revolution," state media said.
The plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee has been a key focus of attention amid speculation that the North could use the meeting to make important decisions, possibly with regard to the stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
According to the Korean Central News Agency, leader Kim Jong-un presided over the meeting on Saturday.
"The immediate orientation of the struggle of the WPK and the state and important policy issues for new victory in our revolution under the present situation were brought up as agendas of the plenary meeting," KCNA said.
It said that the plenary meeting "goes on," suggesting that the meeting will hold a more session.
North Korea has threatened to take a "new way" in denuclearization talks with the United States unless Washington comes up with a new acceptable proposal, hinting it could otherwise end diplomacy and revert to provocative behavior.
