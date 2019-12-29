Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:10 December 29, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/01 Sunny 70
Incheon 07/02 Sunny 70
Suwon 06/00 Sunny 70
Cheongju 06/-1 Sunny 60
Daejeon 06/-1 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 04/-2 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 11/02 Sunny 20
Jeonju 08/01 Sunny 70
Gwangju 08/02 Rain 70
Jeju 15/09 Rain 80
Daegu 07/-1 Sunny 60
Busan 11/04 Sunny 60
(END)
