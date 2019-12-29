Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:10 December 29, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/01 Sunny 70

Incheon 07/02 Sunny 70

Suwon 06/00 Sunny 70

Cheongju 06/-1 Sunny 60

Daejeon 06/-1 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 04/-2 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 11/02 Sunny 20

Jeonju 08/01 Sunny 70

Gwangju 08/02 Rain 70

Jeju 15/09 Rain 80

Daegu 07/-1 Sunny 60

Busan 11/04 Sunny 60

(END)

