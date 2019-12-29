Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai, Kia's SUV sales in Europe tipped to hit record high this year

All Headlines 10:26 December 29, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The sales of SUVs in Europe by South Korea's top two carmakers -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. -- may hit a record high, probably surpassing the 500,000-unit mark, aided by its diversified portfolio and strong demand, industry sources said Sunday.

According to the sources, the two carmakers have sold some 460,000 SUVs in the European market through November, already nearing last year's 467,550 units in total.

Should the pace be maintained, their annual sales of SUVs in Europe will top the 500,000 mark this year, the sources said.

Their auto sales in the region are also expected to top the 1 million mark for the third consecutive year. Their overall vehicle sales there were tallied at 965,690 in the January-November period, according to the sources.

This undated photo shows the Niro EV by Kia Motors Corp. (NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai #Kia #European sales
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!