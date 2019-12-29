China's economy tipped to grow 5.9 pct next year: BOK
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- China's economy is expected to grow 5.9 percent next year, slowing from this year's estimated 6.1 percent expansion, due mainly to still weak domestic demand and investment, the Bank of Korea said Sunday.
A slew of international economic institutions project the world's No. 2 economy to expand between 5.7 percent and 6 percent next year.
The BOK said uncertainties stemming from the trade row with the United States will ease to some degree following a first phase trade deal, but any sharp rebound in domestic demand and investment is unlikely for the Chinese economy.
"The Chinese authorities may focus on easing risk factors to maintain economic growth at a reasonable level, while sticking to aggressive fiscal and monetary easing to rein in a sharp decline in economic expansion," the central bank said.
China's real estate market is expected to maintain its stable pace, as the authorities are expected to continue to rein in soaring asset prices, it added.
China is South Korea's largest trading partner, and due to a lengthy trade row with the United States, South Korea's exports have been suffering an extended slump.
South Korea's exports are widely expected to extend their slump to a 13th month in December, but its declining pace may slow down on the back of a rebound in global chip prices amid progress in a trade deal between the U.S. and China.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo agree to accelerate trilateral FTA talks
-
4
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
5
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
1
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
2
Japan notifies U.N. of suspected N. Korean transshipment in East China Sea
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
4
(URGENT) N.K. holds first-day session of ruling party's cental committee meeting on Saturday
-
5
U.S. magazine lists BIGBANG's G-Dragon, T.O.P as emerging art collectors