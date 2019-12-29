Ex-SBS anchor indicted on sex crime charges
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- A former television news anchor, Kim Sung-joon, has been indicted for allegedly photographing a woman's legs secretly at a subway station in Seoul, a judicial community source said Sunday.
Kim, who hosted a primetime news show for the major South Korean broadcast SBS, is charged with violating a sex crime law. He will face the first court hearing Jan. 10, 2020, according to the source.
He was caught allegedly filming the lower part of a woman's body at a subway station in western Seoul at around 11:55 p.m. on July 3. He denied the suspicion at that time, but multiple related photos were founded on his mobile phone.
He later tendered his resignation, with his radio program terminated. Shortly after his resignation offer was accepted, Kim offered a public apology to the victim.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo agree to accelerate trilateral FTA talks
-
4
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
5
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss military capability
-
1
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
2
Japan notifies U.N. of suspected N. Korean transshipment in East China Sea
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
4
(URGENT) N.K. holds first-day session of ruling party's cental committee meeting on Saturday
-
5
U.S. magazine lists BIGBANG's G-Dragon, T.O.P as emerging art collectors