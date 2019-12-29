Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean consortium takes over Seattle-based hotel for US$175 mln

All Headlines 15:32 December 29, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean consortium comprised of a financial firm and a hotel chain on Sunday said it has signed a deal to buy a Seattle-based hotel from a U.S. private equity fund for US$175 million.

Under the agreement signed this past week, Hana Financial Investment Co. and Hotel Lotte Co. purchased the hotel at The Mark from Stockbridge.

Taking up 16 floors of a 44-story building, the hotel has 189 rooms. It will be rebranded as Lotte Hotel Seattle in June, according to the consortium.

Hana and Lotte signed a memorandum of understanding in September, thereby making joint efforts to penetrate deeper into the overseas hotel industry.

Hana Financial Investment said the hotel, located near the headquarters of international big names, such as Amazon.com and Starbucks, will help Lotte improve its brand awareness in the U.S. market.

Shown in the image provided by Hana Financial Investment Co. on Dec. 29, 2019, is the building of the Hotel at the Mark, located in Seattle, the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

