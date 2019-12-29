Korean consortium takes over Seattle-based hotel for US$175 mln
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean consortium comprised of a financial firm and a hotel chain on Sunday said it has signed a deal to buy a Seattle-based hotel from a U.S. private equity fund for US$175 million.
Under the agreement signed this past week, Hana Financial Investment Co. and Hotel Lotte Co. purchased the hotel at The Mark from Stockbridge.
Taking up 16 floors of a 44-story building, the hotel has 189 rooms. It will be rebranded as Lotte Hotel Seattle in June, according to the consortium.
Hana and Lotte signed a memorandum of understanding in September, thereby making joint efforts to penetrate deeper into the overseas hotel industry.
Hana Financial Investment said the hotel, located near the headquarters of international big names, such as Amazon.com and Starbucks, will help Lotte improve its brand awareness in the U.S. market.
