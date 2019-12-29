Animal care center chief indicted for 'euthanizing' hundreds of stray pets
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The leader of an animal rights group in South Korea has been indicted on charges of illegally putting more than 200 stray pets to death, a judicial official said Sunday.
Park So-yeon, chief executive of the Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE), faces a trial with the state prosecution's measure, which heralds a heated legal battle over whether she has violated the local animal protection law.
She is accused of having instructed her staff to administer euthanasia drugs on the animals, sheltered at CARE, for a lack of space from 2015 till last year.
Park claimed that it was "inevitable." "We put to sleep those that were sick and difficult (to keep), and carried out the process in a humanitarian way with no pain," she said in a statement.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo agree to accelerate trilateral FTA talks
-
4
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
5
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
2
Japan notifies U.N. of suspected N. Korean transshipment in East China Sea
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
4
(URGENT) N.K. holds first-day session of ruling party's cental committee meeting on Saturday
-
5
U.S. magazine lists BIGBANG's G-Dragon, T.O.P as emerging art collectors