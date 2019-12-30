N.K. holds 2nd-day party meeting to discuss measures to ensure sovereignty, security
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has discussed measures to ensure the country's sovereignty and security during the second-day session of a major party meeting, state media reported Monday.
The meeting came as North Korea has threatened to take a "new way" with regard to denuclearization talks with the United States if Washington fails to show flexibility before the end of this year, hinting that it would end diplomacy and return to provocative acts.
It also came days ahead of a much-anticipated New Year's Day address that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is to deliver in which he is expected to announce a major policy shift related to denuclearization and diplomatic issues.
According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim presided over the second-day session on Sunday of the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).
"Emphasizing the need to take positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country as required by the present situation, he indicated the duties of the fields of foreign affairs, munitions industry and armed forces of the DPRK," it added.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"He put forward in detail the orientation of the struggle for bringing about a decisive turn in the development of the country's economy and people's standard of living as required by the Korean revolution and the building of a powerful socialist country and its practical ways," it added.
