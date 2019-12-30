(LEAD) N.K. holds 2nd session of party meeting to discuss 'offensive measures' to ensure sovereignty, security
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout, byline, photo)
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea discussed "offensive measures" to ensure the country's sovereignty and security during the second-day session of a major party meeting, state media reported Monday.
The meeting came as North Korea has threatened to take a "new way" with regard to denuclearization talks with the United States if Washington fails to show flexibility before the end of this year, hinting that it would end diplomacy and return to provocative acts.
It also came days ahead of a much-anticipated New Year's Day address that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is to deliver, in which he is expected to announce a major policy shift related to denuclearization and diplomatic issues.
According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim presided over the second-day session Sunday of the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).
"Emphasizing the need to take positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country as required by the present situation, he indicated the duties of the fields of foreign affairs, munitions industry and armed forces of the DPRK," the KCNA said in English.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"He put forward in detail the orientation of the struggle for bringing about a decisive turn in the development of the country's economy and people's standard of living as required by the Korean revolution and the building of a powerful socialist country and its practical ways," it added.
The KCNA said the plenary meeting "goes on," suggesting that there will be a third-day session Monday.
North Korea earlier said that Kim presided over the first-day session of the meeting Saturday, which was held to "overcome the manifold and harsh trials and difficulties and further accelerate the development of the revolution with transparent anti-imperialist independent stand and firm will."
The party meeting comes amid growing speculation that North Korea could declare an end to denuclearization talks with the U.S. and resume tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons as its self-imposed year-end deadline is drawing near without concessions from Washington.
Adding to the speculation, the North conducted what appears to be a rocket test twice this month at its west-coast satellite launch site, saying it will bolster its "nuclear deterrent."
An ICBM test would represent a setback for U.S. President Donald Trump as he has boasted of the suspension of such weapons tests as one of his greatest diplomatic achievements.
It was when the North held a plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee that it declared a moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests. The highly symbolic gesture led to Kim's first-ever summit with Trump two months later.
Kim and Trump met in Singapore in June last year and agreed to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees by Washington and new relations between the two countries.
Denuclearization talks have been stalled since their second summit in Hanoi in February this year ended without an agreement due to wide differences over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization measures and Washington's sanctions relief.
North Korea earlier warned that it is entirely up to Washington what "Christmas gift" it wants to get, spawning speculation a major provocation might be forthcoming. The holiday passed without a test, but Washington and Seoul remain on high alert.
Speculation is growing that North Korea could conduct an ICBM test disguised as a satellite launch.
North Korea said that it has a sovereign right to fire a satellite into space for peaceful purpose, though the international community sees it as a cover for developing long-range missiles as they share many technologies.
Pyongyang's state media have recently carried a series of articles featuring satellite launches of its neighboring countries, including Russia.
The U.S. has warned Pyongyang against provocations, saying it could lose everything. North Korea has said that it has no more to lose.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
U.S. takes unusual step of releasing photos of combined drills with S. Korea
-
4
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Abe voice hope for improvement in Seoul-Tokyo ties
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
2
U.S. stops operating surveillance flight on N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
5
Animal care center chief indicted for 'euthanizing' hundreds of stray pets