Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Dec. 30

All Headlines 09:50 December 30, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Second-day session of N.K. party meeting

-- National Assembly to vote on prosecution reform bill

-- Girl group Momoland's media showcase for new album

Economy & Finance

-- Industrial output data for November

-- Finance minister to hold press meeting over economic conditions
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!