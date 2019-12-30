Today in Korean history
Dec. 31
2007 -- President Roh Moo-hyun pardons Daewoo Group founder Kim Woo-choong and 74 convicted businesspeople, politicians, government officials and others in a year-end amnesty. Six death-row inmates, whose sentences were commuted to life imprisonment, were also included in the special pardon.
2012 -- U.S. internet company Yahoo Inc. halts its South Korean service, pulling out of one of the world's most wired countries after 15 years.
2015 -- South Korea and China set up a hotline between their top defense officials to reinforce their cooperation on security issues on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.
2018 -- The Cabinet approves a revision of the Enforcement Decree of the Minimum Wage Act, which calls for including legally mandated holiday and weekend hours in the calculation of the minimum wage. Under the revised regulations, employers are obliged to pay workers extra wages, worth a day's work, for legal holidays and weekends.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
4
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Abe voice hope for improvement in Seoul-Tokyo ties
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
2
Animal care center chief indicted for 'euthanizing' hundreds of stray pets
-
3
U.S. says it has many 'tools' to deal with N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
U.S. stops operating surveillance flight on N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
5
(3rd LD) N.K. party meeting discusses 'offensive measures' to ensure sovereignty, security