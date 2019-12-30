(LEAD) 3.5 magnitude quake hits southeastern city
(ATTN: ADDS details in last three paras ; RECASTS lead)
SEOUL/Miryang, South Korea, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the country's southeastern region early Monday in the seventh-strongest quake to occur on the Korean Peninsula this year, the weather agency said
The quake occurred shortly after midnight at 00:32 a.m. at some 15 kilometers northeast of Miryang in South Gyeongsang Province, with a depth of 20 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Tremors were felt across the province, but there were no reported damages. The local fire office received 26 calls on whether a quake had occurred.
Records show a magnitude of 3 was detected in Busan, the country's largest port city also in the southeastern region, and a level of 2 in Daegu.
In a magnitude 4 quake, a majority of people can feel the tremor and can wake up if the quake occurs during nighttime. Windows and dishes tend to shake.
The Monday quake is the seventh-strongest earthquake to occur on the peninsula and surrounding seas this year, according to the KMA.
A total of 88 quakes, with magnitudes of over 2.0 occurred in the area, with 45 happening on land. The Miryang quake is the third strongest to occur on the peninsula and the second strongest on South Korean land.
There were two quakes with a magnitude of over 4.0, with the strongest 4.3 quake hitting seas 54 km northeast of the city of Donghae in Gangwon Province on April 19.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon, Abe voice hope for improvement in Seoul-Tokyo ties
-
5
S. Korea permanently shuts down 2nd nuke reactor
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
2
Animal care center chief indicted for 'euthanizing' hundreds of stray pets
-
3
U.S. stops operating surveillance flight on N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
4
U.S. says it has many 'tools' to deal with N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'