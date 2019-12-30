Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Industrial output grows 0.4 pct in November

All Headlines 08:08 December 30, 2019

SEJONG, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overall industrial output gained 0.4 percent in November from a month earlier due mainly to a rise in the service sector, data showed Monday.

The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the production in the service sector rose 1.4 percent, while the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries declined 0.5 percent from a month earlier.

From a year earlier, industrial output grew 1.2 percent, the data showed.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#industrial output-November
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!