Monday's weather forecast

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/04 Sunny 60

Incheon 06/04 Sunny 60

Suwon 07/03 Sunny 60

Cheongju 08/03 Sunny 60

Daejeon 10/02 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 06/01 Sunny 60

Gangneung 13/06 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 10/06 Sunny 60

Gwangju 12/07 Cloudy 30

Jeju 14/12 Sunny 20

Daegu 12/02 Cloudy 20

Busan 13/08 Sunny 20

