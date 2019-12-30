Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 December 30, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/04 Sunny 60
Incheon 06/04 Sunny 60
Suwon 07/03 Sunny 60
Cheongju 08/03 Sunny 60
Daejeon 10/02 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 06/01 Sunny 60
Gangneung 13/06 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 10/06 Sunny 60
Gwangju 12/07 Cloudy 30
Jeju 14/12 Sunny 20
Daegu 12/02 Cloudy 20
Busan 13/08 Sunny 20
(END)
