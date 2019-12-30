Seoul stocks open nearly flat in final session of 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened nearly flat on Monday as investors sat on the sidelines in the final trading session of 2019.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 2 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,202.21 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Investors also cashed in profits after the index rebounded to the psychologically significant 2,200-point mark on Friday amid rising hope over the trade negotiations between the United States and China.
Tech shares opened lower, with top market cap Samsung Electronics slipping 0.71 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreasing 0.52 percent.
Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics moved up 2.21 percent, and Hanmi Pharmaceutical advanced 1.22 percent. Celltrion, in contrast, shed 0.54 percent.
Amid a family feud at South Korea's largest logistics conglomerate, Hanjin Group, shares of the group's holding firm Hanjin KAL rose 6.91 percent. Its mainstay affiliate Korean Air also rose 0.88 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,159.85 won against the U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous session's close.
The South Korean financial market will be closed on Tuesday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon, Abe voice hope for improvement in Seoul-Tokyo ties
-
5
S. Korea permanently shuts down 2nd nuke reactor
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
2
Animal care center chief indicted for 'euthanizing' hundreds of stray pets
-
3
U.S. stops operating surveillance flight on N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
4
U.S. says it has many 'tools' to deal with N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'