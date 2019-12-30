Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(3rd LD) N.K. party meeting discusses 'offensive measures' to ensure sovereignty, security
SEOUL -- North Korea has discussed "offensive measures" to ensure the country's sovereignty and security during the second-day session of a major party meeting, state media reported, amid concern Pyongyang could ditch negotiations with the United States and restart major weapons tests.
In Washington, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien warned the North against any provocations, saying the U.S. will be "extraordinarily disappointed" in such cases and will demonstrate its disappointment. He also said the U.S. has "a lot of tools in our toolkit" to respond to the North.
(2nd LD) Korea's industrial output gains 0.4 pct in November
SEJONG -- South Korea's industrial output growth accelerated in November, supported by a modest gain in the service sector, data showed Monday.
The November industrial output rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier, rebounding from a 0.4 percent decline in October, with both retail sales and facility investment growing from a month earlier in November, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
LEAD) 3.5 magnitude quake hits southeastern city
SEOUL/Miryang -- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the country's southeastern region early Monday in the seventh-strongest quake to occur on the Korean Peninsula this year, the weather agency said
The quake occurred shortly after midnight at 00:32 a.m. at some 15 kilometers northeast of Miryang in South Gyeongsang Province, with a depth of 20 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
(LEAD) U.S. flies surveillance plane over Korean peninsula: aviation tracker
SEOUL -- The United States flew another surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula on Monday, an aviation tracker said, the latest in a series of flights to monitor North Korea amid concerns Pyongyang could launch long-range rockets.
The U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint was spotted flying over South Korea at 31,000 feet, according to Aircraft Spots. Earlier, the tracker said an E-8C, or JSTARS, was spotted flying at 31,000 feet over the peninsula on Sunday.
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
SEOUL -- South Korean singer-songwriter Younha will release a new album next week that includes a track featuring RM, a member of K-pop boy band BTS, her management agency said Monday.
The five-track album, "Unstable Mindset," is set to hit major online music stores next Monday, C9 Entertainment said.
Seoul stocks remain flat late Monday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks continued to remain nearly flat late Monday morning as investors sat on the sidelines after a bull run on progress in the Sino-American trade negotiations.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index edged down 0.19 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,204.02 as of 11:20 a.m.
Hanjin chief offers apology to mend simmering family feud
SEOUL -- Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae and his mother offered a public apology Monday for what could be seen as a family feud over the control of South Korea's largest logistics conglomerate.
The statement came two days after South Korean media reported Cho's big argument with his mother at her house in Seoul on Christmas over how to run the logistics conglomerate.
