Minister nominee Choo vows swift follow-up measures to implement prosecution reform bills
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Justice minister nominee Choo Mi-ae pledged Monday to quickly take follow-up measures to help the implementation of prosecution reform bills when they pass the parliament.
Choo spoke at a parliamentary confirmation hearing after President Moon Jae-in named her as new justice minister on Dec. 5 to succeed Cho Kuk, the embattled former minister embroiled in a scandal involving his family.
"A controversy over fairness of the prosecution's investigation has divided the people and aggravated social uneasiness," Choo said.
"We need to thoroughly reflect on ourselves and start afresh to become a ministry and prosecution that meet people's expectations," she said.
Choo, a five-term ruling party lawmaker, was nominated since Cho resigned in late October in the face of state prosecutors' probe into alleged financial irregularities and academic favors involving his family.
Moon picked Choo in consideration of her expertise developed in her long career as a judge-turned-politician as he commits to reforming the prosecution, a task that Cho failed to accomplish as he stepped down after serving about one month.
Choo vowed to swiftly take follow-up measures to back up the implementation of prosecution reform bills if they pass the National Assembly.
Parliament is set to vote on a bill to set up a separate unit to probe corruption by high-ranking public officials later in the day. A proposal to give police more investigative power is expected to be introduced soon.
"If the bills are passed, I will do my best to swiftly complete necessary follow-up steps and to enable the reform bills to be effectively implemented," she said.
