(LEAD) Justice minister nominee hopes for passage of corruption probe unit bill
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more info
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Justice minister nominee Choo Mi-ae voiced hope for the passage of a corruption probe unit bill Monday, saying that the move will help ease power concentrated in the state prosecution.
Choo spoke at a parliamentary confirmation hearing as the National Assembly is set to vote on a controversial bill to set up a separate agency to probe corruption by high-ranking public officials later in the day.
Choo, a five-term ruling party lawmaker, expressed hope that parliament could pass the bill to support the reform of the prosecution.
"There is a need to disperse authority concentrated in the prosecution and the people aspire (for the proposed unit) to root out corruption by ranking public officials," the nominee said.
President Moon Jae-in named her as new justice minister on Dec. 5 to succeed Cho Kuk, the embattled former minister embroiled in a scandal involving his family.
Moon picked Choo in consideration of her expertise developed in her long career as a judge-turned-politician.
The president is committed to reforming the prosecution, a task that Cho failed to accomplish as he stepped down in late October in the face of state prosecutors' probe into alleged financial irregularities and academic favors involving his family.
During a meeting with his aides, Moon said efforts to institutionalize the prosecution reform have reached their final stage, stressing that the value of fairness has taken on more significance than ever.
Choo vowed efforts to reform the justice ministry and the prosecution anew in a way that regains the people's trust.
A probe into Cho's family has effectively divided South Koreans into two groups -- supporters and critics, prompting them to stage separate street protests to make their cases.
She also pledged to swiftly take follow-up measures to back up the implementation of prosecution reform bills if they pass the National Assembly.
After the National Assembly handles the corruption probe unit bill, it plans to promptly introduce a bill to give police more investigative power.
"If the bills are passed, I will do my best to swiftly complete necessary follow-up steps and to enable the reform bills to be effectively implemented," she said.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Abe voice hope for improvement in Seoul-Tokyo ties
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. party meeting discusses 'offensive measures' to ensure sovereignty, security
-
2
Animal care center chief indicted for 'euthanizing' hundreds of stray pets
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
4
U.S. says it has many 'tools' to deal with N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
5
Alternative military service for conscientious objectors to begin next year