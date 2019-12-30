The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 December 30, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.33 1.33
2-M 1.42 1.42
3-M 1.51 1.51
6-M 1.54 1.54
12-M 1.55 1.56
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon, Abe voice hope for improvement in Seoul-Tokyo ties
-
5
S. Korea permanently shuts down 2nd nuke reactor
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
2
Animal care center chief indicted for 'euthanizing' hundreds of stray pets
-
3
U.S. stops operating surveillance flight on N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
4
U.S. says it has many 'tools' to deal with N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'