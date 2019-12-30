Seoul stocks remain flat late Monday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to remain nearly flat late Monday morning as investors sat on the sidelines after a bull run on progress in the Sino-American trade negotiations.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index edged down 0.19 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,204.02 as of 11:20 a.m.
Tech shares traded mostly mixed, with top cap Samsung Electronics falling 0.53 percent, while home appliances maker LG Electronics rose 0.28 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 0.94 percent.
Naver, which operates South Korea's top online portal, advanced 2.72 percent, while the operator of popular chap application, Kakao, gained 0.65 percent.
Hanjin KAL, the holding company of logistics conglomerate Hanjin Group, rose 3.39 percent. Its mainstay affiliate Korean Air also rose 1.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,158.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
3
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
4
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Abe voice hope for improvement in Seoul-Tokyo ties
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea holds key party meeting to discuss 'important policy issues'
-
2
Animal care center chief indicted for 'euthanizing' hundreds of stray pets
-
3
U.S. says it has many 'tools' to deal with N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
U.S. stops operating surveillance flight on N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. party meeting discusses 'offensive measures' to ensure sovereignty, security