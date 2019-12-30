Foreigners rake in Kakao on rosy Q4 earnings outlook

Foreigners net bought 96.64 billion won (US$83.6 million) worth of Kakao shares in the Dec. 2-27 period, according to data compiled by the Korea Exchange (KRX). Foreigners net purchased Kakao every day during the month except for two days. In the previous three days, Kakao was among the top 5 picks by foreign investors, rivaling traditional heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.

