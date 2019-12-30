Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Shipbuilding bags US$771 mln order for 6 ships

All Headlines 13:46 December 30, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., the world's second-largest shipbuilder by order backlog, said Monday that it has secured a 891.8 billion-won (US$771 million) order to build six container ships.

Under the deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the ships to an unidentified client in Africa by October 2022, the company said in a statement.

With the latest deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding has won orders worth $6.88 billion for 39 vessels so far this year, achieving 82 percent of its annual order target of $8.37 billion.

Daewoo Shipbuilding's headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Daewoo Shipbuilding
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!