Hanwha's defense unit wins US$119 million deal
All Headlines 14:22 December 30, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Defense, the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, said Monday it has won an order worth 137.4 billion won (US$119 million) to build K55 A1 howitzers.
Under the deal, Hanwha Defense will deliver an unspecified number of howitzers to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, South Korea's arms procurement agency, by the end of October 2022.
