No. 2 mobile carrier picks ICT expert as new CEO
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's No. 2 mobile carrier, said Monday it has nominated an ICT expert as its new CEO, amid intensifying competition at home amid the full-fledged launch of the fifth-generation (5G) network here.
Last week, the board of KT nominated Koo Hyun-mo, who currently leads the company's crucial customer and media business, as its new chief executive with a three-year term. Koo will officially take the post after the shareholders' meeting slated for March, replacing the incumbent CEO Hwang Chang-kyu.
The nominee has been working for KT, also the country's top fixed-line operator, since 1987. It marked the first time in nearly 12 years for the former state-owned company to pick an insider as a CEO candidate.
Koo is known for his insight in the telecom industry and rich experience, according to sources.
"The top priority for KT is currently taking the lead in the 5G network segment," a KT official said. "We need to complete the installation of our 5G network throughout the country and stabilize the service quality," he said.
The CEO candidate will be tasked with fostering a new growth engine for the company, especially as its two other local rivals -- SK Telecom Co. and LG Uplus Corp. -- also have been expanding their business through aggressive merger and acquisition deals.
The new leader also needs to focus on widening the gap with rivals in the over-the-top segment, along with AI and big-data services as well, the sources said.
Koo, meanwhile, may face hurdles in grabbing full support within the company as he was the first secretary of the incumbent CEO Hwang, who currently faces a corruption allegation.
Hwang is suspected of having paid huge sums to 14 influential figures from politics, the military, the police and government since his inauguration in 2014 to have them work as lobbyists for the telecom company.
