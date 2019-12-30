KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NamyangDairy 439,500 UP 8,500
Hyosung 79,100 DN 500
Kogas 37,850 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 243,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,300 UP 1,250
SGBC 37,300 UP 350
NCsoft 541,000 0
Nongshim 240,500 UP 3,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,150 UP 200
Shinsegae 289,000 UP 8,000
LOTTE 38,950 UP 100
AK Holdings 34,600 DN 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,450 DN 50
JW HOLDINGS 6,350 UP 90
SK Innovation 150,000 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 252,500 UP 2,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,650 DN 200
DOOSAN 70,300 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,000 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 43,350 DN 750
AMOREPACIFIC 200,000 UP 5,000
LF 18,500 UP 300
HITEJINRO 29,000 UP 250
Yuhan 236,500 0
SLCORP 18,150 DN 150
FOOSUNG 8,170 UP 60
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,650 UP 350
Donga Socio Holdings 107,500 UP 1,000
SK hynix 94,100 DN 1,900
Youngpoong 645,000 UP 17,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,300 DN 150
KEPCO KPS 39,150 DN 100
DWEC 4,740 UP 45
Donga ST 119,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 20,050 DN 200
LGH&H 1,261,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,500 UP 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,050 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,195 UP 115
