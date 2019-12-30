KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SPC SAMLIP 87,200 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 194,500 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 226,000 UP 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 45,900 UP 650
LGCHEM 317,500 UP 7,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 DN 100
S&T MOTIV 42,750 UP 450
SKTelecom 238,000 UP 500
AmoreG 82,700 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 120,500 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL219500 UP6500
HankookShellOil 323,000 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 14,350 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,750 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,500 UP 100
DHICO 5,720 DN 20
TaekwangInd 1,060,000 UP 11,000
SsangyongCement 5,670 0
KT&G 93,800 DN 500
LG Uplus 14,200 UP 100
BoryungPharm 16,600 UP 150
L&L 14,300 UP 400
KAL 28,500 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,630 UP 130
LG Corp. 73,800 DN 600
SsangyongMtr 2,075 DN 10
DaelimInd 90,500 UP 1,700
DSME 27,850 DN 50
DSINFRA 5,550 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 UP 3,000
NEXENTIRE 9,130 UP 20
MANDO 35,200 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 433,000 UP 3,500
ORION Holdings 17,800 UP 400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 DN 50
TONGYANG 1,435 UP 30
Daesang 23,200 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,940 DN 30
INNOCEAN 70,900 UP 1,500
Youngone Corp 34,250 UP 300
