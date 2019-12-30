SPC SAMLIP 87,200 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG SDS 194,500 DN 1,000

DongwonF&B 226,000 UP 500

HALLA HOLDINGS 45,900 UP 650

LGCHEM 317,500 UP 7,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 DN 100

S&T MOTIV 42,750 UP 450

SKTelecom 238,000 UP 500

AmoreG 82,700 UP 1,400

HyundaiMtr 120,500 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL219500 UP6500

HankookShellOil 323,000 DN 3,500

BukwangPharm 14,350 UP 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 42,750 UP 1,050

SAMSUNG LIFE 74,500 UP 100

DHICO 5,720 DN 20

TaekwangInd 1,060,000 UP 11,000

SsangyongCement 5,670 0

KT&G 93,800 DN 500

LG Uplus 14,200 UP 100

BoryungPharm 16,600 UP 150

L&L 14,300 UP 400

KAL 28,500 UP 200

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,630 UP 130

LG Corp. 73,800 DN 600

SsangyongMtr 2,075 DN 10

DaelimInd 90,500 UP 1,700

DSME 27,850 DN 50

DSINFRA 5,550 UP 80

CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 UP 3,000

NEXENTIRE 9,130 UP 20

MANDO 35,200 UP 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 433,000 UP 3,500

ORION Holdings 17,800 UP 400

WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 DN 50

TONGYANG 1,435 UP 30

Daesang 23,200 DN 100

SKNetworks 5,940 DN 30

INNOCEAN 70,900 UP 1,500

Youngone Corp 34,250 UP 300

(MORE)