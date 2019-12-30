KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GKL 19,450 UP 250
DAEKYO 6,100 UP 10
KOLON IND 49,750 UP 600
HanmiPharm 296,500 UP 8,500
Kangwonland 29,600 DN 50
KISWire 20,550 UP 250
LotteFood 413,000 DN 500
KCC 233,500 0
NAVER 186,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 153,500 0
SK 262,000 DN 500
Hanon Systems 11,150 DN 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14400 UP250
KiaMtr 44,300 DN 50
emart 127,500 UP 1,000
SYC 50,600 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,270 UP 80
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 47,250 UP 250
Doosan Bobcat 34,350 DN 800
BNK Financial Group 7,660 UP 40
Netmarble 92,400 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S338000 DN5000
ORION 105,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 169,500 UP 1,000
KT 27,000 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 24,050 DN 250
SAMSUNG CARD 38,600 UP 50
LG Display 16,250 DN 100
Hanwha 25,000 DN 250
DB HiTek 27,600 DN 550
CJ 96,600 UP 200
JWPHARMA 29,600 UP 600
LGInt 15,050 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 5,950 UP 20
SBC 15,250 DN 150
SamsungEng 19,200 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 26,950 DN 200
CUCKOO 105,000 DN 500
COSMAX 79,900 UP 1,100
