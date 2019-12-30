Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 December 30, 2019

SKCHEM 64,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,545 DN 5
HDC-OP 25,650 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 72,100 UP 300
Celltrion 181,000 DN 3,000
Huchems 21,150 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 137,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,100 UP 1,400
KIH 72,400 0
GS 51,600 DN 600
CJ CGV 34,550 UP 600
HYUNDAILIVART 13,350 DN 50
LIG Nex1 31,600 UP 450
FILA KOREA 53,000 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 143,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,900 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,310 DN 40
LOTTE Himart 30,900 UP 100
POONGSAN 23,800 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 47,650 DN 400
Hansae 17,300 0
LG HAUSYS 54,700 0
Binggrae 56,000 UP 700
GCH Corp 22,250 UP 350
LotteChilsung 140,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 26,150 UP 550
KPIC 117,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,550 DN 150
SKC 51,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,850 UP 200
POSCO 236,500 DN 2,000
LS 47,800 UP 300
GC Corp 132,500 UP 500
GS E&C 31,050 UP 150
DB INSURANCE 52,300 DN 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,450 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 236,000 UP 3,000
GS Retail 39,250 DN 100
SamsungElec 55,800 DN 700
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!