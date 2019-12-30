NHIS 12,700 DN 250

Ottogi 554,000 DN 4,000

IlyangPharm 22,550 UP 350

DaeduckElec 10,450 DN 100

MERITZ SECU 3,790 DN 100

HtlShilla 90,800 UP 3,500

Hanmi Science 38,350 UP 1,550

SamsungElecMech 125,000 DN 500

Hanssem 62,200 DN 300

KSOE 126,500 0

Hanwha Chem 18,850 0

OCI 62,600 DN 100

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,600 UP 900

KorZinc 425,000 DN 500

HyundaiMipoDock 46,050 UP 300

IS DONGSEO 32,950 UP 400

S-Oil 95,300 DN 800

LG Innotek 140,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 224,000 DN 4,500

HYUNDAI WIA 50,200 UP 1,950

KumhoPetrochem 77,500 DN 500

Mobis 256,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,050 UP 150

HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 UP 50

S-1 93,700 DN 800

Hanchem 106,000 DN 1,500

DWS 29,400 DN 150

UNID 46,750 UP 400

KEPCO 27,800 UP 50

SamsungSecu 38,600 DN 500

HyundaiElev 68,300 DN 300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,400 UP 50

Handsome 31,550 UP 800

WJ COWAY 93,100 UP 1,200

LOTTE SHOPPING 135,500 UP 1,500

IBK 11,800 DN 100

KorElecTerm 42,750 UP 550

NamhaeChem 8,160 UP 10

DONGSUH 17,400 DN 150

BGF 5,600 0

