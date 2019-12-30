KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
NHIS 12,700 DN 250
Ottogi 554,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 22,550 UP 350
DaeduckElec 10,450 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 3,790 DN 100
HtlShilla 90,800 UP 3,500
Hanmi Science 38,350 UP 1,550
SamsungElecMech 125,000 DN 500
Hanssem 62,200 DN 300
KSOE 126,500 0
Hanwha Chem 18,850 0
OCI 62,600 DN 100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,600 UP 900
KorZinc 425,000 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 46,050 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 32,950 UP 400
S-Oil 95,300 DN 800
LG Innotek 140,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 224,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAI WIA 50,200 UP 1,950
KumhoPetrochem 77,500 DN 500
Mobis 256,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,050 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 UP 50
S-1 93,700 DN 800
Hanchem 106,000 DN 1,500
DWS 29,400 DN 150
UNID 46,750 UP 400
KEPCO 27,800 UP 50
SamsungSecu 38,600 DN 500
HyundaiElev 68,300 DN 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,400 UP 50
Handsome 31,550 UP 800
WJ COWAY 93,100 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 135,500 UP 1,500
IBK 11,800 DN 100
KorElecTerm 42,750 UP 550
NamhaeChem 8,160 UP 10
DONGSUH 17,400 DN 150
BGF 5,600 0
(END)
