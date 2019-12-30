Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Samho Heavy bags orders worth US$280 mln for 2 ships

All Headlines 16:23 December 30, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. has secured two orders valued at a combined 323.7 billion won (US$280 million) to build two vessels, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group's holding company said Monday.

Under one deal, Hyundai Samho Heavy is set to deliver a very large crude oil carrier to an unidentified Asian client by the end of August 2021, according to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings.

In a separate deal, Hyundai Samho Heavy plans to deliver a liquefied natural gas carrier to another Asian client by June 2022.

Hyundai Samho Heavy bags orders worth US$280 mln for 2 ships - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Samho Heavy
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!