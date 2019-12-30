S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 30, 2019
All Headlines 16:37 December 30, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.335 1.337 -0.2
3-year TB 1.360 1.370 -1.0
10-year TB 1.683 1.683 0.0
2-year MSB 1.367 1.379 -1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.937 1.944 -0.7
91-day CD None None None
(END)
