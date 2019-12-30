Ryu Hyun-jin returns home as highest-paid pitcher in Blue Jays history
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin arrived back home on Monday, fresh off signing the richest contract awarded to a pitcher in the club's history.
Ryu was formally introduced as the newest pitcher for the Blue Jays last Friday (local time) at Rogers Centre in Toronto, making his four-year, US$80 million deal official.
The Blue Jays, a rebuilding club coming off a 95-loss season, went hard after the 32-year-old South Korean from the start of the offseason, in hopes of bolstering their subpar pitching staff. In Ryu, they'll get a steady veteran at the top of the rotation who just put together the best season of his seven-year big league career.
In 2019, Ryu led all of Major League Baseball (MLB) with a 2.32 ERA while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished second in the National League (NL) Cy Young Award voting behind Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets, and became the first Asian hurler to earn a first-place Cy Young vote in the process.
Ryu was the Opening Day starter for the Dodgers and the NL starter for the All-Star Game. Barring any injury between now and the start of the new season, Ryu will likely get the Opening Day nod again for the Jays.
"I am so pleased with the new deal, and no matter where I play, I'll always try to do my best," Ryu told reporters at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul. He arrived in a blue parka, the primary color of his new team. "I'll try to give my team a chance to win every game I start."
The Jays gave Ryu his signature No. 99, a non-so-insignificant move in Canada where that number is synonymous with Wayne Gretzky, the retired hockey legend and one of the country's greatest athletes ever. No. 99 is retired across the National Hockey League (NHL) but MLB players are free to wear it. Ryu is the first Blue Jay to put the highest double-digit number on the back of the jersey.
"I'd like to thank the team (for giving me the number)," Ryu said. "The number is dear to my heart."
Ryu said he'll embrace the pressure that comes with being the team's No. 1 starter and also its highest-paid pitcher.
"I think feeling the sense of responsibility is part of the game," he said. "Obviously, there will be pressure. But I think it's the same for every pitcher, whether you're No. 1 or No. 5 starter."
