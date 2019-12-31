Biz sentiment inches up for Dec.: BOK survey
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean business confidence edged up for December, helped by an improved earnings outlook in the semiconductor industry, a central bank survey showed Tuesday.
The business survey index (BSI) of local businesses stood at 76 for this month, compared with the previous month's 74, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
A reading below the benchmark 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
The sub-index for manufacturers remained unchanged at 74 for the cited period, with that for non-manufacturing firms rising by 3 points to 78, the BOK said.
The BSI for large companies increased 2 points to 80, while the figure for small and midsized enterprises fell 1 point to 68, it said.
The marginal improvement in overall business sentiment comes despite a slew of unfavorable factors, including the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, facing Asia's fourth-largest economy.
