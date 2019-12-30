(LEAD) S. Korea issues cold wave advisory for Fri
(ATTN: CHANGES headline and lead; UPDATES tense; ADDS details in last para)
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state weather agency on Monday issued a cold wave advisory for most of areas of the country as the mercury is expected to drop sharply.
The warning that went into effect as of 10:00 p.m. comes as the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) predicted the temperature will drop by more than 10 degrees Celsius early Tuesday from the day before.
It added that with many parts of the country to be affected by strong winds, the wind chill factor will cause people to feel the freezing temperatures more acutely.
Areas affected by the cold spell will be the capital city of Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi provinces, parts of Gangwon Province as well as both North and South Chungcheong Provinces, the KMA said.
The weather service then said the cold front from the northwest of the Korean Peninsula that is causing the freezing temperatures, will gradually lift starting on Wednesday afternoon.
It forecast the country to be free from fine dust and ultra fine dust on Wednesday.
