Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:19 December 31, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Corruption probe unit bill passes parliament (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Corruption probe unit bill passes 23 years after request (Kookmin Daily)
-- Corporate employment plans at lowest level until March (Donga llbo)
-- Corruption probe unit bill passes, breaking prosecution's monopoly on investigation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un calls for 'offensive measures' to ensure security (Segye Times)
-- Finally, 'dinosaur investigative body' emerges over prosecution, police (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Despite calls for prosecutorial reform, more powerful 'monster' than prosecution emerges (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution's monopoly on investigation ends for first time in 65 years (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruing party block passes corruption probe unit bill, all LKP party lawmakers offer to resign in protest (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Prosecution's monopoly on investigation ends with passage of corruption probe unit bill (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KEPCO removes preferential electricity discounts (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim declares he may go on the offensive (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kim stresses 'aggressive' measures for N.K. security (Korea Herald)
-- Assembly passes bill for investigative agency (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
