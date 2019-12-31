Kim calls for diplomatic, military countermeasures for preserving sovereignty and security
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for "diplomatic and military countermeasures" for preserving the country's sovereignty and security ahead of Pyongyang's self-imposed year-end deadline for U.S. concessions in nuclear talks, state media said Tuesday.
He made the calls at the three-day session of the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The meeting came as North Korea has threatened to take a "new way" in denuclearization talks with the United States if Washington fails to come up with an acceptable proposal before the end of this year, hinting it would otherwise end diplomacy and revert to provocative acts.
Kim urged party members to prepare "positive and offensive political, diplomatic and military countermeasures for firmly preserving the sovereignty and security of the country, intensifying the combat against anti-socialist and non-socialist acts," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"He made a comprehensive report on the work of the Central Committee of the WPK (Workers' Party of Korea), state building, economic development and building of the armed forces for seven hours at the plenary meeting," it added.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
5
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. party meeting discusses 'offensive measures' to ensure sovereignty, security
-
2
Alternative military service for conscientious objectors to begin next year
-
3
N. Korea's No. 3 man absent from key party meeting
-
4
Animal care center chief indicted for 'euthanizing' hundreds of stray pets
-
5
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.