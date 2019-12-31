(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 31)
Controversial pardons
: Abuse of power has reached serious level
The Ministry of Justice announced a plan, Monday, to grant special pardons to 5,174 people, including some convicted political figures, on New Year's Eve.
Although Cheong Wa Dae and the ministry said they have applied "rigid" standards in selecting the beneficiaries and that there were no political considerations, few will believe this. There have long been consistent calls to limit, or abolish, special pardons, but nothing has been done because the system has mainly been abused by those in power.
Unfortunately, President Moon Jae-in is no exception. At least in South Korea, it has been proven that presidential pardons and the government's special pardons have more cons than pros. They have indeed put at risk the principle of the separation of powers among the administration, the judiciary and the legislature.
What makes the latest pardons controversial is the inclusion of some liberal figures, which critics allege is associated with the crucial general election scheduled for April. The disputed figures are former Gangwon Province Governor Lee Kwang-jae, former superintendent of Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Kwak No-hyun, and Han Sang-gyun, former head of the largest umbrella labor group the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU). Former conservative presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak were not considered for pardons because there have not yet been final rulings on the charges against them, according to the justice ministry.
The pardons will pave the way for Lee, Kwak and Han to resume their political activities. Given that many liberal politicians and activists had been asking Moon to pardon the three, among others, since his inauguration in May 2017, it is undeniable that there were political considerations about them. So it is quite natural that their inclusion on the list drew an immediate backlash from conservative parties. In a commentary, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said there would be a stern judgment by the people against Moon for acting like a "king with absolute power" and his liberal government.
Their criticism is understandable considering the seriousness of the wrongdoings. Lee, an aide to late former President Roh Moo-hyun, received a one-year suspended jail sentence in 2011 for taking illegal political funds from a businessman. Kwak served a one-year jail term after being convicted of bribing a rival candidate in the 2010 election for the top Seoul educator. Han was convicted of leading an illegal strike for 77 days in 2009 and served three years in jail.
Announcing the pardons, the government said it had excluded business tycoons and public officials convicted of corruption charges in line with President Moon's pledge. Do we have to thank him for that?
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
Singer-songwriter Younha to release music featuring BTS' RM
-
3
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
4
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.
-
5
U.S. aviation agency warns commercial airlines about possible N.K. missile launch
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
2
(LEAD) Hanjin KAL sinks as family-risk scares investors
-
3
Moon stresses no intervention in Supreme Court's ruling on wartime labor: official
-
4
U.S. base in S. Korea accidentally blares emergency siren: reports
-
5
U.S. flies 4 spy planes at same time amid concern about N.K. 'Christmas gift'
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. party meeting discusses 'offensive measures' to ensure sovereignty, security
-
2
Alternative military service for conscientious objectors to begin next year
-
3
N. Korea's No. 3 man absent from key party meeting
-
4
Animal care center chief indicted for 'euthanizing' hundreds of stray pets
-
5
Samsung to launch 'clamshell' foldable phone in Feb.