(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 31)

Han was released on parole in May last year after serving part of a three-year sentence in jail for orchestrating an illegal rally to protest the former administration's labor reforms. The steel pipes and ladders used in his clashes with the police left scores of people injured. Yet he took refuge in a Buddhist temple in downtown Seoul and ridiculed the law enforcement agency for failing to catch him. "Let's show the government that we can paralyze the whole country if we are outraged," he shouted.